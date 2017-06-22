marcy projects
- RandomJay-Z & Jack Dorsey To Bring Bitcoin Education To The Marcy ProjectsJay-Z and Jack Dorsey continue to partner on crypto projects.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Responds To Jokes About His Visit To Marcy Houses"It was all Marcy love."By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Spotted Filming Music Video In Jay-Z's Old Brooklyn NeighbourhoodDrake headed to the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York where Jay-Z famously grew up, to film the music video for a new song.By Lynn S.
- MusicMemphis Bleek Introduces His Newborn Girl To The WorldMemphis Bleek adds to his burgeoning empire. By Devin Ch
- MusicJAY-Z Reportedly Shot A Music Video In Brooklyn's Marcy ProjectsJAY-Z goes to work.By Matt F