Marcus Clark
- Pop CultureMigos Settle $1 Million Lawsuit With Designer Over Stolen ClothingThe trio were accused of "overborrowing" lended garments for their "Bad Intentions" video.By Lynn S.
- MusicMigos Slam Claim That They Stole Clothes In $1M Lawsuit: ReportOffset, Quavo and Takeoff deny running off with $25K worth of clothes.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Will Reportedly Give Depositions In $1 Million LawsuitQuavo & Takeoff stand accused of costing stylist Marcus Clark a million in damages.By Devin Ch
- MusicMigos Deliver Flippant Response To Theft Allegations: "This Is LA"Migos play world's smallest violin for Marcus Clark. By Mitch Findlay