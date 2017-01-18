Maniac
- NewsMacklemore Shares "Maniac" Single With Windser Amid Imagine Dragons Arena TourNardwuar makes a brief cameo in the Jake Magraw-directed music video.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJonah Hill To Host First November Episode Of "SNL"Jonah Hill will return to the "SNL" stage.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Maniac" Trailer Dives Into Justin Theroux's Strange Doctoral ProceduresFix all your mental health ailments in just 3 days. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNetflix Adds "Black Panther," "Maniac," "Spider-Man 3," & More For SeptemberNetflix has the September hook up. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Maniac" Trailer Sends Emma Stone & Jonah Hill On A Trippy AdventureDown the rabbit hole. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Maniac" Trailer Reunites Emma Stone & Jonah Hill For A Trippy Experience"Maniac" looks like a mind-bending good time. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJhene Aiko Explains What Kind Of Maniac She IsJhene Aiko sits down with Charlamagne tha God and The Breakfast Club.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicJhene Aiko Opens Up About Her Maniac MentalityJhene Aiko goes lingerie shopping and talks "TWENTY88" writing with Detail & Big Sean & more in a new interview.By hnhh