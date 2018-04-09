MAMA!
- Original ContentMigos Ad-Libs Are An Eccentric Work Of ArtThe Migos ad-libs have become some of the most iconic, and possibly even best, in hip-hop history.By Michael Kawaida
- MusicRick Ross & His Mom Cook Up Some Magic In The KitchenIs the boss gene hereditary?By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of True For Her 1st BirthdayTrue's getting spoilt for her born day. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Loves That Kulture's Saying "Mama" A Lot More Than "Papa"Offset's jealous of the fact. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Is Elated After Daughter Kulture Finally Says "Mama"Cardi B had an amazing night yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Turns Up To 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj "MAMA" Collab On PJKim Kardashian captures Kanye West geeking out over the release of "DUMMY BOY."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTekashi 6ix9ine Allegedly Axed Fashion Nova Due To Nicki Minaj's Cardi B BeefDid Nicki try to spite Cardi B?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj's Sneak Diss From Leaked "DUMMY BOY" TrackShade might have been thrown, and Cardi caught it.By Zaynab
- MusicTrouble Buys His Mom A House In This Emotional ClipThe "Edgewood" rapper is a man of integrity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTakeoff Unveils NASA-Inspired "The Last Rocket" MerchTakeoff has officially taken off.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B & Offset Welcome Baby Girl Kulture Kiari CephusCardi B and Offset announce the birth of their new baby daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo & His Mom Came Through Drippin' At The BET AwardsQuavo keeps the family together at the BET Awards.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Looks Hella Pregnant & Fabulous In Latest PhotoCardi B is showing off her Prideful colours.By Chantilly Post
- MusicOffset Wishes His Mother Happy Birthday With This Cute Throwback PicBaby Offset is a cute one. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKodak Black's New Song "Mama" Ft. Jadakiss Is Dropping On Mother's DayNew Kodak on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B's Sister Hennessy Pens Heartfelt Post: "Your Pregnancy Is Mines"Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina is ecstatic about upcoming auntie status. By Mitch Findlay