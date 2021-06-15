mall shooting
- CrimeMall Of America Shooting Causes Lockdown, Results In One DeathSeveral unidentified members of the New York Giants were at the mall when the shooting occurred, although all are fortunately safe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeNo Savage Faces 43 Years In Prison For Virginia Mall Shooting: ReportThe popular D.C. rapper, real name Noah Settles, faces serious charges after investigators claim he fired shots at a mall during an altercation.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBlack Friday Mall Shooting In North Carolina Leaves Multiple People InjuredTMZ reports that three people were struck by gunfire at Southpoint Mall.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeHouston Police Involved In Shootout With Suspect At Galleria Mall: ReportThe suspect, who remains at large, also shot a man in the leg.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTwo 15-Year-Olds Charged For Shooting Mall Security Guard In AtlantaThe teens were charged for allegedly shooting a mall security guard in Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall. By Madusa S.