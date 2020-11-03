mafia radio
- MusicMafia Radio: Murda Beatz & Shordie Shordie Explain How They Connected & Made An AlbumMurda Beatz and Shordie Shordie speak with co-hosts DJ Paul and Odalys on the latest episode of "Mafia Radio".By Alex Zidel
- MusicMafia Radio: Marlo Smith On NYC Drill, Respecting Rap OGs & Using TuneCore As An Independent ArtistMarlo Smith joined co-hosts DJ Paul and Odalys on a new episode of "Mafia Radio" discussing different influential people in rap culture. By Deja Goode
- MusicDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": YFN Lucci Explains Difference Between Albums & MixtapesYFN Lucci unpacks the difference between mixtapes and albums with DJ Paul, also touching on whether features are overrated now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMC Lyte & DJ Paul Talk DJing For Michael Jordan & Fruitful Meeting With Drake's MomDJ Paul and MC Lyte swap stories on "Mafia Radio," including gems about DJing for Michael Jordan's birthday and how meeting Drake's mom led to a platinum plaque. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": Fatboy SSE Tells Crazy Machete Story & Details 80-Pound Weight LossFatboy SSE tells a crazy story about being attacked by a machete-wielding man on the latest episode of Mafia Radio with DJ Paul.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": DJ Clue Explains How He Hooked Up Cardi B & OffsetIn this week’s episode of HNHH & DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio” Podcast, the legendary DJ Clue talks about how he hooked up Cardi B and Offset, tells stories about his work with LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Biggie, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": Mario Judah Talks Finding His Unique Style & Meshing Rock With Hip-HopOn this week’s episode of HNHH & DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio” Podcast, Mario Judah opens up about releasing his first song, realizing he could sing, wanting to blend rock and hip hop, and more.By Ellie Spina
- InterviewsDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": Nigerian Artist Zlatan Talks Overcoming Poverty & #EndSARSIn this week’s episode of HNHH & DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio” Podcast, Nigerian artist, Zlatan, talks about using music as a vessel to lift him from poverty and sheds light on the SARS humanitarian crisis.By Noor Lobad
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Eric Bellinger Talks Ghostwriting & Winning A GrammyIn the third episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Academy Award-winning songwriter and singer Eric Bellinger talks about ghostwriting, winning a grammy, and how to make it in music in 2020. By Noor Lobad
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Guapdad 4000 Talks Scamming & Election ConspiraciesIn the second episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Danileigh talks about working with Prince, and Guapdad 4000 speaks on his past as a scammer, his thoughts on the election, and being a comic book lover. By Noor Lobad
- Original ContentDJ Paul Explains Why Three 6 Mafia vs. Bone Thugs Didn't Happen, Hustling Mixtapes & New PodcastDJ Paul recounts one of his final encounters with John Singleton, artists paying homage to Three 6 Mafia, and how hustling mixtapes in high school brokered peace with the ops. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH Present "Mafia Radio" Podcast: Xzibit Drops Gems In Debut EpisodeHNHH & DJ Paul have joined forces for the "Mafia Radio" podcast, a new series that kicks off with an appearance from the legendary Xzibit. By Mitch Findlay