Luke Walton
- SportsThe Kings Fire Luke Walton After Losing To The JazzThe Kings have fired Luke Walton.By Cole Blake
- SportsLuke Walton Goes Off On Luka Doncic Over Bad Officiating, Luka RespondsLuke Walton wasn't a fan of Luke Doncic getting every call.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuke Walton Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped By Accuser: DetailsIt's unclear what led her to make the decision.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKings Announce Results Of Luke Walton Sexual Assault InvestigationKings close investigation against Walton, stating insufficient evidence to support the allegations. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLuke Walton Claims Sexual Assault Accuser Lied About Alleged EncounterKelli Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton this past April.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaVar Ball Warns Kings' De'Aaron Fox Of Luke WaltonLaVar says Walton "wasn't battle-tested," issues warning to De'Aaron Fox.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James' Agent Complained To Adam Silver About Luke Walton: ReportThe Lakers drama has reached new heights.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA, Kings Launch Investigation Into Allegations Against Luke WaltonKings, NBA launch joint investigation into allegations against Walton.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMagic Johnson Posts Cryptic Tweet About "The Truth""The truth will always come to light."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLuke Walton's Attorney Denies Accuser's Claims: "We Will Not Pay Them A Dime""These claims are false and Luke's innocence will be proven in court."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSacramento Kings Are Backing Luke Walton After Sexual Assault AllegationsWalton has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuke Walton Accuser Says She Was Scared He Was Going To Rape HerWalton was recently hired as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJason Kidd Interviews To Become Lakers Head Coach: ReportKidd is the third person the Lakers have interviewed for the position.By Erika Marie
- SportsLakers Offered Luke Walton A Chance To Come Back As Head CoachWalton and the Lakers ultimately decided to part ways.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuke Walton's Attorney Issues Statement On "Baseless" Sexual Assault AllegationsWalton's attorney vehemently denies the allegations.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLuke Walton Sued For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Hotel RoomShe claims they were acquaintances for years prior to the incident.By Erika Marie
- SportsLuke Walton Named Head Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: ReportWalton was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers last week.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSacramento Kings Officially Offer Luke Walton Head Coaching JobLuke Walton's reputation appears to be completely unaffected by the Lakers' dismal 2018-2019 season.By Devin Ch
- SportsTy Lue "Strong Frontrunner" To Become Lakers New Head Coach: ReportLeBron reuniting with Lue in LA?By Kyle Rooney