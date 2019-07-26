Love Songs 4 The Streets 2
- NewsLil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Nice Up The Pool Party With "U Said"Lil Durk enjoys the fruit of his labor in the "U Said" music video.By Devin Ch
- NumbersLil Durk Disregards Drake's "Care Package" Sales: "I'm Really #1"Lil Durk doesn't care if Drake is beating him in sales.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Durk & 21 Savage Threaten Their Opps On "Die Slow"21 Savage appears on Lil Durk's new song "Die Slow."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Durk Pushes Back Album But Drops "Green Light" SingleThe record will come on August 2.By Erika Marie