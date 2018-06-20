lottery pick
- Entertainment$1.5 Billion Mega Millions Lotto Winner Discovered: Ticket Bought In South CarolinaA winner has been declared - and we may never know their identity. By hnhh
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Thinks Luka Doncic Is A Better Version Of His 20-Year Old SelfDirk Nowitzki goes back in time to reflect on the similarities & differences between him and rookie Luka Doncic.By Devin Ch
- SportsT.I. Offers One Piece Of Advice To Atlanta Hawks Rookie Trae YoungT.I. warns Tray Young to stay away from Magic City.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMo Bamba Turns Up To Sheck Wes "Mo Bamba" After Being Drafted 6th OverallSheck Wes got so many flows.By Devin Ch
- SportsDraft Hopeful Kevin Knox Pressed By NBA Team Over Baby Daddy HoaxThe projected first rounder was left speechless. By Devin Ch