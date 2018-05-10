loser
- MusicMannie Fresh Thinks He Won Battle Against Scott StorchMannie Fresh maintains that he was the real winner of the battle against Scott Storch on Instagram live, claiming that the rules of the game weren't clear.By Lynn S.
- SportsYG Roasts A Sullen Post Malone After LA Rams Playoff WinPosty 22 - 30 YG. Final Score.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Thinks Drake "Bodied" Pusha-T In Their BeefTory Lanez says Pusha had the shock value but Drake won in the long run.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Lost To Drake In Ping Pong, With $100K On The LineDrake is slick feller, according to Meek Mill.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohhny Manziel Throws 4 Interceptions In Disastrous Return To Pro FootballJohnny Manziel is finding it difficult to relaunch his Pro career.By Devin Ch
- Sports"Power" Star Joseph Sikora Says 50 Cent Defeats Rampage Jackson If They FightThe star of "Power" backs his boss in grudge match with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.By Devin Ch