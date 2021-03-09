Los Angeles County Sheriffs
- CrimeVanessa Bryant Posts Court Docs & Names Of Deputies Who Took & Shared Crash PhotosThe widow posted a series of screenshots from court documents detailing how each deputy was involved in sharing images of the deceased.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVanessa Bryant Scores Win, Deputies Who Shared Crash Site Photos Will Be NamedL.A. County sheriff's deputies reportedly took pictures of the remains & showed them to others, & later didn't want their names publicly shared.By Erika Marie