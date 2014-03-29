look what you made me do
- MusicFuture Will Be Appearing On The New Taylor Swift AlbumFuture, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift are dropping a song on Friday.ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Amber Rose's Son Really Likes Taylor Swift's New MusicWiz Khalifa's got a son with some musical talent.ByMatt F8.7K Views
- MusicCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Breaks Another Billboard Hot 100 Record"Bodak Yellow" stays on the chart for the third week in a row. ByAron A.29.3K Views
- MusicTaylor Swift Sends Cardi B Flowers After "Bodak Yellow" Tops Her Billboard PositionTaylor Swift congratulates Cardi B after getting de-throned from the number 1 position. ByAron A.7.7K Views
- MusicPost Malone's "Rockstar" Will Challenge Taylor Swift & Cardi B For No. 1 On Hot 100This is now a three-way race, according to Billboard.ByTrevor Smith21.0K Views
- MusicKanye West Fans Plan "Hey Mama Day" In Attempt To Thwart Taylor SwiftKanye West Stans unite to battle Taylor Swfit. ByMitch Findlay9.5K Views
- Music"No Correlation" Between Taylor Swift Album & Donda West's Death AnniversaryA source has confirmed that the shared date is simply an unfortunate coincidence.ByTrevor Smith12.4K Views
- SongsLook What You Made Me DoMaffew Ragazino continues his #WorldWide Wednesday a couple days late with his grisly new cut, "Look What You Made Me Do."Byhnhh218 Views