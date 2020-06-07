Locked Up Part 2
- AnticsNLE Choppa Reacts To Akon & Tekashi 6ix9ine CollabNLE Choppa can't believe that Akon is working with Tekashi 6ix9ine on "Locked Up Part 2."By Alex Zidel
- BeefPretty Ricky's Spectacular Comes For Tory Lanez: "Since You Got That New Hairline"Spectacular calls cap on Tory Lanez and says that the artist sampled Pretty Ricky without his permission.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Reacts To 6ix9ine & Akon Collab, Akon RespondsTory Lanez seems to be just a bit jealous of Tekashi 6ix9ine linking up with Akon,By Alexander Cole
- MusicAkon Gets Reamed Out By Fans For Collaborating With 6ix9ineIt looks like Akon is actually collaborating with 6ix9ine after all, and his fans are not happy.By Lynn S.
- Music6ix9ine & Akon Link Up And Preview "Locked Up Part 2"Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking to remix a classic Akon song and the legend is standing right by his side.By Alexander Cole