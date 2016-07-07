Lit In Ceylon
- NewsJuicy J "Wet" VideoJuicy J enjoys an extra trippy limo party in the new "Wet" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsJuicy J "How It Go" VideoJuicy J wins Vegas in the new "How It Go" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsJuicy J "Green Carpet" VideoJuicy J revisits "Lit in Ceylon" with a new video for "Green Carpet."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosJuicy J "One Minute" VideoWatch Juicy J's new set of visuals for "One Minute."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosJuicy J "Mansion" VideoWatch the latest set of visuals from Juicy J's "Lit In Ceylon."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosJuicy J "Act" VideoWatch Juicy J's new music video for "Lit In Ceylon" cut "Act."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuicy J "Blue Bentley" VideoWatch Juicy J's new video to the TM88-produced "Blue Bentley," off his new "Lit in Ceylon" mixtape. By Angus Walker
- NewsWetA fresh Juicy J banger off his new mixtape "Lit in Ceylon."By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesJuicy J's "Lit in Ceylon" Mixtape Is Dropping TomorrowJuicy J has some more free music coming.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesJuicy J Announces New Mixtape “Lit In Ceylon”Juicy J has another project on the way titled "Lit In Ceylon."By Kevin Goddard