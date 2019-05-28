lil nas x 7
- ReviewsLil Nas X "7" ReviewRather than fall into the dreaded one-hit-wonder territory, Lil Nas X takes a scattergun approach to genre on "7."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Lil Nas X Business ModelJust a day prior to the release of his "7 EP," we examine Lil Nas X's unique marketing tactics and social media mastery.By Robert Blair
- NewsLil Nas X Follows Up "Old Town Road" With "Panini"Lil Nas X's new EP drops tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Reveals Artwork For Debut Project Titled "7"He said he wants to drop a music video for every track on the EP.By Erika Marie