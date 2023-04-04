lil mama
- MusicLil Mama Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The “Lip Gloss” IconThe vibrant rhythm of Lil Mama's journey, an intriguing blend of music, TV, and dance leading to a stacked net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSukihana Praises Lil Mama After Their FeudThe former "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star appeared on The Breakfast Club to call the New York rapper a "legend."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSukihana Performance On Jerry Springer ResurfacesThe rapper once featured on the late host's show.By Noah Grant
- MusicSukihana Says She Loves Golden Showers In New InterviewThe rapper is not afraid to let her freak flag fly. By Noah Grant
- BeefSukihana & Lil Mama Trade Shots Over Dog Walking Video With NLE ChoppaSukihana's appearance in NLE Choppa's upcoming music video causes a stir. By Aron A.