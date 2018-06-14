liberals
- PoliticsKanye West Bashes Racist Liberal Elite, Addresses Being "Republican Pawn"Kanye West slams the notion that he's being used as a pawn for the Republicans while calling out the behavior of the "liberal elite." By Aron A.
- SocietyKentucky Governor Is In A Rap Battle After Dissing His Opponents In A FreestyleMatt Bevin decides to diss his opponents in a rap, igniting a politically charged lyrical battle.By hnhh
- SocietyMueller Report Finds No Evidence Of Trump & Russia ConspiracyThe long-awaited report has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyAzealia Banks Calls Jussie Smollet's Attack DNC "Propaganda"She suggests the incident might be used to control the Black vote through "emotionality" and identity politics.By Zaynab
- SocietyAzealia Banks Shares US Elections Predictions: "Hillary Got Goons"She did predict Trump's victory, after all.By Zaynab
- PoliticsDwayne Johnson Denies Ever Criticizing Millennials As "Snowflakes"“One hundred percent never happened"By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsKiller Mike On Bette Midler's Racist Tweet: "Shut Up & Listen"The rapper drops mad truth with passion about how "liberals" can do better.By Zaynab
- SocietyKanye West Gives Pro-Trump Rant In Unaired SNL Clip After Being Bullied BackstageYe went off.By Zaynab
- PoliticsKathy Griffin: Kevin Hart Avoiding Trump Jokes Is "A P*ssy Move"Griffin thinks Hart should be taking shots at Trump.By Karlton Jahmal