Lesandro Guzman-Feliz
- SocietyLesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz Murder: All Five Defendants Found GuiltyA Bronx jury convicted the five defendants for the murder of Junior Guzman-Feliz.By Aron A.
- SocietyCops Arrest 11th Suspect Connected To Bronx Teen Stabbing DeathPacheco is a member of the Trinitarios. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTwo More Gang Members Arrested In Connection With Lesandro Guzman-Feliz MurderThere will be justice for Junior.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNYPD Will Honor Murdered Bronx Teen With A Scholarship In His NameLesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz's name will live on. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyJustice For Junior: Trinitarios Gang Member Cries In Court, Leader Admits Mistake"It wasn't supposed to be him."By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B, Jennifer Lopez, T.I. & Others Want Justice For Junior " These Bronx streets are ruthless."By Zaynab
- SocietySocial Justice Rap Video Goes Viral In Wake Of XXXTentacion & "Junior" ShootingsTwo Philadelphia artists strike a meaningful chord in the conversation against Gun Violence.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEighth Suspect In 15-Year-Old Bronx Teen's Murder Arrested: ReportLesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz's killers have been caught. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society15-Year-Old Teen Stabbed To Death On Camera In Bronx Has Thousands Attend Wake Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was mistaken for another person. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentCardi B Reacts To Bronx Teen Stabbed To Death On VideoLesandro Guzman-Feliz was only 15.By Karlton Jahmal