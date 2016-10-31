legend of the fall tour
- MusicThe Weeknd Announces Phase 2 Of “Legend Of The Fall” TourGucci Mane, Nav & French Montana will be joining Abel on the second half of the "Legend of The Fall" Tour.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRae Sremmurd, 6LACK & Belly Joining The Weeknd On North American TourRae Sremmurd, Belly, and 6LACK are joining The Weeknd on Phase One of his "Legend Of The Fall" world tour.By hnhh
- NewsThe Weeknd Announces "Legend Of The Fall" Tour DatesThe Weeknd has announced the "Legend of the Fall" world tour in support of his upcoming album, "STARBOY." The tour begins Feb. 2017. By Angus Walker