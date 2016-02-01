legal weed
- PoliticsNew York Gov. Cuomo Pledges To Legalize Recreational MarijuanaNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo reveals his intention to legalize the recreational use of marijuana by the end of the year. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Throws CBD Themed Baby Shower With Baby Boy On The WayCBD is the new wave. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBen & Jerry's Release 4/20 Marijuana Video Exposing Racial Disparity In AmericaBen and Jerry's is woke. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMarlboro Cigarette Owner Allegedly In Talks To Buy Canadian Weed Grower AphriaThe tobacco industry branches out. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyOregano Prop Jars In Weed Dispensary Fool Thieves Into Stealing SeasoningOregano high. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWhat A Time To Be Alive: LAX Airport Now Allows Travelers To Fly With WeedTalk about the mile high club...By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeCoca-Cola Reportedly Interested In The Cannabis Drink IndustryCoca-Cola looks to the endless possibilities of weed-infused soft-drinks. By Nicole Fee
- Music2 Chainz Explores A Marijuana Paradise On "Most Expensivest"This is what heaven must look like. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"Permit Patty" Resigns After Racially-Charged Water Video Goes ViralAlison Ettel is facing the consequences. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyFreeway Ricky Ross Talks Being Black In America, Fakeness In Rap & Educating Yourself By Any Means NecessaryThe real Rick Ross speaks. By Karlton Jahmal
- ListsThe Best Stoner Comedies On Netflix Right NowGet on your level and watch these hilarious comedies. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Legal Marijuana Companies In LAThe most exotic, and also the most healthy, legal marijuana distributors in Los Angeles.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBarack Obama's Legal Marijuana Policy Is Under Attack From Jeff SessionsJeff Sessions ups the ante in his war on legal weed. By Matt F
- SocietyCalifornia Residents Can Officially Purchase Legal Recreational WeedCalifornians can now enjoy legal recreational weed. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeLegal Weed Industry Projected To Be Worth $20 Billion In 2020Seems like marijuana -- the legally-obtained sort -- is taking over the country. By Angus Walker