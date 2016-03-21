layers
- GramRoyce Da 5'9" Celebrates Redman In Repost Of NJ Rapper's 2016 IG VideoIn the clip, Redman praises Royce's track "Flesh" from his 2016 release, "Layers."By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Baby & Rich The Kid Ride The Frenetic EDM "Wave" With Party FavorParty Favor enlists the help of Lil Baby and Rich The Kid on "Wave."By Devin Ch
- NewsA$AP Ferg & Juicy J Link Up On Party Favor's "Wait A Minute"Party Favor drops off some new heat ahead of his upcoming project. By Aron A.
- Music VideosRoyce Da 5'9" Feat. Pusha T, Rick Ross "Layers" VideoWatch the music video for Royce Da 5'9"'s "Layers" with Pusha T and Rick Ross.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" Announces North American Tour DatesCheck out the upcoming tour dates in support of Royce Da 5'9"'s new album "Layers."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9": Day In The LifeWe tagged along for a day while Royce Da 5'9" did a press run in NYC. Here's what went down.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsRoyce Da 5'9" On The Breakfast ClubWatch Royce Da 5'9"'s new interview with The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsRoyce Da 5'9" On Real Late With Peter RosenbergWatch Royce discuss his new album "Layers," battling alcoholism, his friendship with Eminem, and more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStream Royce Da 5'9"'s Album "Layers"Listen to the new album from Royce Da 5'9", "Layers."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRoyce Da 5’9” "Which Is Cool" VideoRoyce da 5'9" shares a new track and video: "Which Is Cool." By Angus Walker