late knight special
- ProfilesBehind The Beat: Kirk KnightKirk Knight, Pro Era's go-to beatman, discusses the rise of his Brooklyn crew, balancing rapping and producing, and his decision to make an instrumental album after last year's "Late Knight Special." By Angus Walker
- NewsKirk Knight "One Knight / Scorpio" VideoPro Era's Kirk Knight releases a double video for two songs off "Late Knight Special."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKirk Knight "Knight Time" VideoKirk Knight drops a nocturnal video for "Knight Time."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStream Kirk Knight's Debut Project "Late Knight Special"With appearances from Joey Bada$$, Mick Jenkins, Thundercat, & more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDead FriendsKirk Knight drops off a new self-produced record called "Dead Friends" featuring Noname Gypsy & Thundercat.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTracklist Revealed For Kirk Knight's Debut Album "Late Knight Special"Pro Era's Kirk Knight enlists Joey Badass, Mick Jenkins & more for "Late Knight Special."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKirk Knight Announces Debut Album, "Late Knight Special"Kirk Knight is prepping a new album, "Late Knight Special," for October release.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKnight TimeListen to Kirk Knight's new single off his debut album, "Knight Time."By Rose Lilah