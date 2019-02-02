laser removal
- MusicCardi B Gets "Vagina Lasered" In NSFW VideoCardi B shares a bit too much information, once again.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At Fan Saying Offset Will Cheat On Her AgainCardi B came through with a hilarious response.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy Starts Gucci Forehead Tattoo Removal Amid Blackface Controversy"Gucci's done."By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Hit With $1.5 Million Offer After Branding Herself "Japanese BBQ Grill"Ariana Grande's fortunes take a turn for the positive.By Devin Ch