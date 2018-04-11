lani blair
- SportsTristan Thompson's Former Side Chick Lani Blair Says Tristan's Not On Her MindLani Blair isn't trying to get re-involved with Tristan Thompson.By Chantilly Post
- SportsTristan Thompson's Side Chick Lani Blair Is Now Booking Club GigsLani Blair cashing in on her 15 minutes.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDesus & Mero Question How Tristan Thompson Thought He Could Hide CheatingDesus & Mero go in on Tristan Thompson.By Chantilly Post
- SportsTony Rock Isn't Shocked By Tristan Thompson: "Everybody Cheats On The Kardashians"Tony Rock doesn't consider this news. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMystery Woman Caught Allegedly Kissing Tristan Thompson IdentifiedThe drama continues to intensify. By David Saric