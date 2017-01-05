Kyle Korver
- SportsLeBron James Reveals The Best Shooters He Ever Played WithBeing on this list must be quite the honor.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Korver Finds New Role With The Brooklyn NetsKyle Korver is taking on a new career path.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPope Francis To Meet With Five NBA Stars About Social JusticePope Francis recently reached out to the National Basketball Player's Association.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Enlists Kyle Korver for Shooting Clinic: WatchGiannis' new teammate knows a thing or two about shooting.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Korver Showers Donovan Mitchell With Praise After Missed ThreeKorver is always there for his guys.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Korver Explains His "White Privilege" & Racism In AmericaKorver wants to open a dialogue about race in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Attracting Trade Interest From Rockets & Pelicans: ReportJR Smith could be the next veteran piece moved by the Cavs in their rebuild efforts.By Devin Ch
- SportsGrayson Allen Demoted To G League By Utah JazzThe Kyle Korver trade makes Grayson Allen obsolete in the short run.By Devin Ch
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Players "Ticked Off" By Kyle Korver TradeThe Cavs are giving their players every indication they are in "Tank Mode."By Devin Ch
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Trade Kyle Korver To Utah Jazz For Alec Burks & Draft PicksKorver has a new home. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCavs' Kyle Korver Better Than Carmelo Anthony? Melo Says "FOH"Carmelo couldn't help but comment on this IG post.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Acquire Kyle Korver In Trade With ATL HawksYet to be finalized, it looks like Kyle Korver will be a in Cleveland Cavalier uniform to close out the season.By Kevin Goddard