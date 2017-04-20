kung fu kenny
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Albums, RankedAmid all of the uncertainty about when we can expect new music from King Kendrick, we've delved into his back catalogue in order to determine what's the crown jewel of his prolific back catalogue.By Robert Blair
- TVKendrick Lamar's Acting Debut On "Power": WatchKendrick Lamar is "Laces."By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosSZA & Kendrick Lamar Are Martial Arts Masters In "Doves In The Wind" VideoSZA and Kendrick Lamar face off.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsKendrick Lamar Assists U2 On "Get Out Of Your Own Way"Kendrick Lamar returns the favor to U2 with his assistance on "Get Out Of Your Own Way." By Aron A.
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar Feat. Rihanna "Loyalty" VideoKendrick & Rihanna strike cinematic gold in "Loyalty."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar "Element" VideoKendrick Lamar comes through with a "DAMN." good video. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeKendrick Lamar Releases New "Kung Fu Kenny"-Themed "DAMN." MerchCop your "Kung Fu Kenny" attire while it's still in stock.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicDon Cheadle Was "Kung-Fu Kenny" Long Before Kendrick LamarDon Cheadle confirms that the "Kung-Fu Kenny" moniker derives from Rush Hour 2. By Mitch Findlay