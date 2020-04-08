Kroger
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg & Kroger Slammed For Wine Promotion During Black History MonthThe California rapper used some promotional posters and messages that many found offensive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomTeen Allegedly Steals Nearly $1 Million While Working At Kroger19-year-old Tre Brown was able to scam the grocery store where he worked for almost $1 million.By hnhh
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Pays Senior-Hour Groceries For Over 70 Stores In Georgia & LousianaTyler Perry took care of covering the costs of groceries for senior citizens at dozens of Kroger & Winn-Dixie supermarkets.By Erika Marie