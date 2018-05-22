korean
- GramChance The Rapper Wants Everyone To Watch Snoop Dogg Rap In KoreanChance The Rapper is procrastinating in the best possible way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Sounds Off On Misspelled Tattoo & Culture Appropriation BacklashAccording to Ariana, you live and you learn.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake's SoundCloud Record Obliterated By BTS' JiminThe relentless push of K-Pop is backed by powerful lobbyists in South Korea.By Devin Ch
- NewsNetflix Is Releasing A Medieval, Korean Version Of "The Walking Dead"It's called "Kingdom."By Brynjar Chapman
- MixtapesDummi FKA Dumbfoundead Transforms On "Cafe Bleu" EPHis new release goes down smooth.By Zaynab
- MixtapesKeith Ape Holds It Down On New "Born Again" EPKeith Ape takes the hatchet to language barriers on "Born Again." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKeith Ape Drops Off Frenetic "My Wrist Cleaner Than Water"Keith Ape spits bars in his native tongue. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWiz Khalifa Dismisses Accusations Of Racism Over "Eyes Lookin' Korean" LyricWiz Khalifa addresses controversy over a recent lyric on "Rolling Papers 2."By Aron A.
- Music VideosJay Park Drops Visuals for Rich The Kid and GASHI-Featured "FSU"The artist's rollout sets high expectations for his upcoming EP.By Zaynab
- NewsLil Tracy Gets Somber On His New Song "비가 올 때 쏟아진다"The title roughly translates to "When It Rains It Pours"By Matthew Parizot