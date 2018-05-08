Kitti Jones
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Ex Alleges He Recreated His Own Sexual AbuseR. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones tells Dr. Oz that the singer used to ask her to do "graphic" things connected to his own sexual abuse. ByAlex Zidel3.6K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Documentary On Abuse Allegations Features John Legend & Wendy WilliamsThe production tells the story in an unprecedented form.ByZaynab51.0K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Kitti Jones Regrets The Timing She Chose To Speak Her TruthThe woman says she should have come forward sooner.ByZaynab22.3K Views
- TVTwo Alleged R. Kelly "Sex Slaves" Detail Extent Of Their AbuseAsante McGee and Kitti Jones needed to address R. Kelly as "Daddy" and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom.ByAlex Zidel6.4K Views