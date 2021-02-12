Kid 'n Play
- MusicKid 'N Play: Where Are They Now?The larger-than-life duo won hearts in the late-90s.By Demi Phillips
- MusicChristopher "Play" Martin Says LeBron James Is "Very Involved" In "House Party" ProductionHe also reveals that the film may move from HBO Max to a theatrical release.By Erika Marie
- TVNick Cannon Tells Kid 'N Play If It "Wasn't For Y'all There Would Be No Me"The legendary "House Party" Rap duo visited Cannon's talk show and were deservingly given their flowers.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Believes Rappers Today Are Alike, Says Artists Used To Have Distinctive SoundsThe Kid 'N Play legend spoke about artists during his generation taking the time to create sounds that were different from other rappers.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid 'N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. TourKid recalled touring with the gangsta rap group and being told by city officials that they couldn't use swear words during their set.By Erika Marie