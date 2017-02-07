Kevin Plank
- LifeUnder Armour Employees No Longer Allowed To Expense Strip Club VisitsUnder Armour employees can no longer charge visits to strip clubs on their corporate cards.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKanye West Switches Adidas For Under Armour, Supports Trump In The ProcessKanye West has returned to the United States after his trip to Africa.By Alex Zidel
- LifeUnder Armour CEO Withdraws From Trump's Manufacturing Council"Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics." By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyUnder Armour CEO Explains Pro-Trump Comments In This Full-Page LetterRead Kevin Plank's full-page piece in the Baltimore Sun.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSteph Curry On Under Armour CEO Calling Trump An Asset: "Remove 'et"Steph got jokes.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyUnder Armour Releases Statement Regarding President TrumpUnder Armour clarifies comments on President Trump.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyUnder Armour CEO On President Trump: "A Real Asset For Our Country""People can really grab that opportunity."By Kyle Rooney