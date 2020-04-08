Kenzo Hart
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Calls Out Shaq For Making His Son CryShaq makes Kevin Hart's son Kenzo cry during a FaceTime call.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Says Wife Eniko Parrish "Held Him Accountable" For CheatingKevin Hart details how his relationship with his wife Eniko Parrish stayed intact after his cheating scandal.By Cole Blake
- MusicKevin Hart Revives "Chocolate Droppa" & Spits Quarantine Bars On IGKevin Hart hasn't shared new music from Chocolate Droppa lately, so he's back to "give the people what they asked for."By Erika Marie