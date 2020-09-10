Kenosha Protest
- Pop CultureJacob Blake's Uncle Arrested During Protest For Cop Returning To Kenosha ForceProtests erupted in the city over the cop's return to the force, resulting in multiple arrests including the victim's uncle. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJacob Blake Recalls Being Shot In The Back By Police In Front Of His KidsIn an interview, Blake details his experience and what he said to his children immediately after being shot.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Addresses Kenosha Killings: "We All Do Stupid Things At 17"Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who killed two people and injured a third, has been praised by many as a hero who acted in self-defense.By Erika Marie