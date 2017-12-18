kenan & kel
- Pop Culture"Good Burger 2": Everything We Know Right NowDiscover the latest news about "Good Burger 2," including the return of original stars, new cast members, and its reported release date.By Jake Skudder
- TVKel Mitchell & Kenan Thompson Auditioned For Same "SNL" SpotKel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson may have been up for the same position, but they supported each other through it all.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentNickelodeon Announces "Good Burger" Pop-Up RestaurantEd's special sauce will be available at the "Good Burger" pop-up restaurant.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKenan & Kel Reunite For An Episode Of Double DareA healthy does of nostalgia.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKenan And Kel Set To Reunite For An Episode Of "Double Dare"Awww, here it goes!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Wild 'N Out"'s "All That" Special Has Kenan & Kel Roasting Nick CannonThe "All That" jokes were ready to go.By hnhh
- NewsNef The Pharoah Pays Homage To The 90's On "Kenan & Kel"Nef is back with his latest single "Kenan & Kel." By Aron A.