Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Pop CultureEric Andre Claims He Was Racially Profiled At Atlanta's AirportHe detailed his experience in a series of tweets sent to ATL's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms & is seeking legal assistance.By Erika Marie
- MusicATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Doesn't Want People Coming To City For All-Star WeekendStill, flyers for events are popping up featuring Future, 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, Lil Durk, and more.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. By Noah John
- Pop CultureKeisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor Of Atlanta, Shares COVID-19 DiagnosisMayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.By Erika Marie