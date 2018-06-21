Keep The Same Energy
- MusicTeyana Taylor Welcomed A Proposal On Stage During NYE PerformanceTeyana's Atlanta set ended with an engagement. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Opens Up About Cancelling Jeremih Tour: "Don't Try To Play Me"Teyana Taylor definitely kept the same energy.By Aron A.
- MusicTeyana Taylor Talks Threesomes & Ups And Downs Of Working With Kanye WestTeyana Taylor opens up to Angie Martinez, talks "Keep The Same Energy" and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTeyana Taylor's "We Got Love" Leaks With Vocals From Lauryn HillTeyana Taylor's "We Got Love" surfaces under unethical circumstances.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor Feels Blessed After SZA, Cardi B, Nas & More Praise "KTSE"Teyana Taylor has been feeling the love. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTeyana Taylor Promises Updated "K.T.S.E" Will Drop This WeekendTeyana Taylor's updated album is coming sooner than we might have thought. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsTeyana Taylor "K.T.S.E." ReviewAfter a much anticipated return to music, Teyana Taylor’s electrifying sophomore experiment with Kanye West only proves that the best is yet to come.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicLivestream Teyana Taylor’s "KTSE" Album Listening EventWatch Teyana Taylor's live listening event via Twitter right now.By Kevin Goddard