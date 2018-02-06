Karen Gillan
- MoviesKevin Hart Gets Dissed By "Jumanji" Castmates At Thanksgiving DinnerKevin's castmates failed to invite him to their holiday celebrations.By Lynn S.
- MoviesKaren Gillian Defends Marvel & James Gunn After Scorsese's CommentsMarvel actors aren't happy with Scorsese's comments.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" Actress Gives Fans Hope For The ThreequelSlowly but surely, "GotG 3" is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDJ Khaled Joins Will Smith In Upcoming Animated Film "Spies In Disguise"Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan and more have also been tapped for the voice cast.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" Sequel Gets Official Release DateHart and Johnson will be back for a sequel. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentA Second "Jumanji" Film Is In The Works"Jumanji" 2 is currently under production.By Chantilly Post