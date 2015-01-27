k7
- Editor's PickKanye West Announces Album Title, Shares Possible ArtworkAnother godly title for Yeezus.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentWhat Kanye West's 3 New Songs Tell Us About His AlbumWe break down "Only One," "Wolves" and "All Day" and see what hints they hold about Kanye West's upcoming album.By Patrick Lyons
- BeefPusha T & Consequence End Beef To Work On Kanye West's New AlbumKanye West invites Consequence and Pusha T to work on his studio album at his Hollywood home.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Says He Doesn't Have An Album Title YetKanye West reveals his album title has not been set yet, and speaks on his family with Ellen DeGeneres.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Speaks On Family & Having More KidsWatch a clip from Kanye West's interview with Ellen.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosKanye West "Only One" VideoWatch the official music video for Kanye West's "Only One", directed by Spike Jonze.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West & King Louie Were In The Studio TogetherKanye West and King Louie were in the studio recently. Will Louie land another feature on Yeezy's album?By Trevor Smith