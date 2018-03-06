JUST Water
- EntertainmentJaden & Jada Smith Go To Flint To Reveal "Water Box" Filtration SystemJaden Smith and Jada Smith are doing more than the government to ensure Flint has clean water.By Aron A.
- LifeWill Smith & Jaden Smith Stock Up Target Store: "JUST" Water & Piggyback RidesThe father-son duo hit the Tribeca Location.By Zaynab
- MusicJaden Smith Says He's "Dropping A Tape"Are the days of "ERYS" among us?By Milca P.
- SocietyJaden Smith Gets A Shout Out From His Idol, Al GoreAl Gore shows Jaden some love.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentWill & Jaden Smith's Company Donating Water To Flint Until Lead Levels Are DownWill & Jaden Smith are doing their part to help Flint.By Aron A.