jungle rules
- MusicWhat Is French Montana's Best-Selling Album?Explore the impact of French Montana's album that blends diverse styles and left a lasting mark in hip-hop. By Axl Banks
- MusicFrench Montana Speaks On Arrest Of Chinx Murder SuspectsFrench Montana is relieved for Chinx's family after some closure.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFrench Montana Visits Morocco In New Music Video For "Famous"Check out French Montana's new visual for his "Jungle Rules" single "Famous." By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana's "Jungle Rules" Earns Gold Certification From RIAAFrench Montana nabs another plaque.By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana Covers Paper Magazine's Latest IssueFrench Montana gets in-depth with PAPER Magazine.By Aron A.
- Music VideosFrench Montana "White Dress" VideoFrench Montana drops a new video for "White Dress."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: Jay Z Still #1A weekly rundown of what's popping on the Billboard charts.By Chris Tart
- MusicFrench Montana Debuts At No. 3 On Album Charts, Jay-Z Returns At No. 1First week sales for "Jungle Rules" are in.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsFrench Montana's "Jungle Rules" (Review)Everyone's favorite Coke Boy shows a desire to evolve on "Jungle Rules."By KC Orcutt
- MusicFrench Montana Takes On The Rap Vs. Rock DebateFrench Montana has some thoughts.By Matt F
- SportsLebron James Appears To Be A Big Fan Of French Montana’s New Album “Jungle Rules”Watch Lebron James' vibe out to French Montana's new album "Jungle Rules." By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrench Montana's "Jungle Rules" First-Week Sales Projections: ReportFrench Montana is expected to debut at No. 3 on next week's charts.By Trevor Smith
- MusicFrench Montana's "Jungle Rules" Praised On TwitterFrench Montana has social media's ear.By Matt F
- Music VideosFrench Montana Feat. The Weeknd, Max B "A Lie" VideoWatch French Montana's new video for "A Lie," featuring The Weeknd & Max B.By Matt F
- NewsStop ItFrench Montana & T.I. team up for "Stop It." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream French Montana's New Album "Jungle Rules"Listen to French Montana's new album "Jungle Rules" featuring The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Future & more!By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJungle Rules [Album Stream]Stream French Montana's new album "Jungle Rules," featuring The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, Swae Lee & more.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJumpFrench Montana teams with Travis Scott on "Jump."By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana Inks Deal With WME: ReportBy Matt F
- NewsBring Dem ThingsFrench Montana links up with Pharrell on "Bring Dem Things."By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana Reveals "Jungle Rules" TracklistFrench Montana gives us a taste of "Jungle Rules."By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana Announces "Jungle Rules" Album & Release DateFrench Montana's "Jungle Rules" drops July 14th.By Rose Lilah