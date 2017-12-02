joyner lucas i'm not racist
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Joyner Lucas Business ModelNow that "ADHD" could seemingly drop at any moment, it's time to take a look at whether Joyner Lucas' penchant for viral fame is conducive to a successful career and weigh the pros and cons.By Robert Blair
- MusicJoyner Lucas' "I'm Not Racist" Gets A ParodyCominaHarr, known for his "Trap Parodies," reworks "I'm Not Racist" by Joyner Lucas.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Rap God Status Co-Signed By Joyner Lucas: "Got A Long Way To Go"Joyner Lucas anoints Eminem as the "RAP GOD." By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoyner Lucas' "I'm Not Racist" Might Be The Most Important Video Of The YearJoyner Lucas' "I'm Not Racist" has people reevaluating the conversation surrounding race. By Mitch Findlay