Joint Albums
Joint Projects That Changed Hip-HopHip-hop joint albums are quite common these days and each one showcases at least two artists in multiple ways.By Paul Barnes
Lil Durk Denies He Has Pete Davidson Feature On "7220" To Upset Kanye WestSomeone started a rumor on Twitter and Durkio was quick to shut it down.By Erika Marie
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create "R&B 'Watch The Throne'" With Joint AlbumThey released their collaborative effort "Cheers to the Best Memories" last week—a project they say they have been sitting on for years.By Erika Marie
Young Dolph Lives It Up In Luxury For His New "Hashtag" VideoYoung Dolph drops a video for one of the solo cuts off his "Dum and Dummer 2" joint project alongside Key Glock, and the visuals for "Hashtag" definitely shows us how good he's living.By Keenan Higgins
Murda Beatz & Shordie Shordie Unite For Joint Project "Memory Lane" Ft. Trippie ReddAfter dropping several singles from the record, the rapper-producer pair finally deliver their 12-track project.By Erika Marie
Yung Bleu & Drake Have Discussed Possible Joint EP: "It Would Flow Perfect"The artists have apparently spoken about doing a full-length project together. By Madusa S.
Joell Ortiz & KXNG CROOKED Share Tracklist For Joint Project "H.A.R.D."Joell Ortiz & KXNG CROOKED are back with a joint EP that is sure to set the hip hop world ablaze.By Erika Marie