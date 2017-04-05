John Kavanagh
- SportsConor McGregor Reportedly In His Best Shape Yet Ahead Of UFC 246McGregor's return is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIs Conor McGregor Following Mike Tyson's Path To Self-Destruction?As he continues to spiral out of control, we look at whether Conor McGregor is heading down the same dark path that once destroyed "Iron" Mike. By Robert Blair
- SportsConor McGregor's Coach Promises To Roundhouse Kick Drake If He Enters His GymThe "Drake curse" has re-emerged.By Aron A.
- SportsConor McGregor Coach John Kavanagh To Appear On Joe Rogan PodcastKavanagh to talk about the chaotic UFC 229 main event and what's next.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsConor McGregor’s Coach Says He's Rekindled His Spark; UFC Return ImminentHigh hopes for Conor McGregor's imminent return to UFC.By Devin Ch
- SportsConor McGregor's Coach Says Mayweather Is A Dirtbag Who Beats Up His Girlfriend"I do think Floyd Mayweather is pretty much a dirtbag."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsConor McGregor's Coach Explains How The UFC Champ Is Preparing For Mayweather"The training will become simplified ‘cause we only have to do boxing."By Kyle Rooney