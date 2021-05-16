January 6th
- Pop CultureMan Tried To Blow Up Barack Obama's House & Was Arrested, Had Jan. 6 WarrantsThe suspect that allegedly tried to bomb Obama's home was wanted for his participation in the January 6 insurrection attack on the Capitol.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsObama Pens Poignant Message About Jan. 6 Insurrection On 1-Year AnniversaryThe former president speaks on preserving the right to vote while calling out leaders who "are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt" on the 2020 election.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Defends Supporters' Use Of "Hang Mike Pence" ChantsDonald Trump defended his supporters after being told they chanted "Hang Mike Pence."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJanuary 6th Organizer Claims They Planned Event With Members of Congress & White House StaffTwo people involved in planning and organizing the January 6th riot at the Capitol say they were offered blanket pardons beforehand.By Cole Blake
- Politics"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming CrowdThe Justice for J6 rally held in support of the rioters arrested on January 6th saw a much smaller turnout than expected.By Cole Blake
- CrimeQAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Strikes Plea Deal In Insurrection Case: ReportOne of the most recognizable figures from the January 6 insurrection at America's Capitol has worked out a deal with authorities.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLiz Cheney Warns "There's No Question" That Another Capitol Riot Could HappenLiz Cheney says "there's no question" that another insurrection similar to the Capitol riot on January 6th is possible.By Cole Blake