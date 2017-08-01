Jamal Adams
- SportsSeahawks Make Jamal Adams The Highest-Paid Safety In The NFLJamal Adams is now the highest-paid safety in the NFL after signing a massive extension with the Seahawks.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Wilson Reacts To Jamal Adams Seahawks TradeRussell Wilson seems to be excited about his brand new teammate.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLe'Veon Bell & Jamal Adams Go At It On Twitter Following Seattle TradeLe'Veon Bell throws shade at Jamal Adams following trade to Seattle.By Cole Blake
- SportsJets Trade Jamal Adams To The Seattle Seahawks: ReportThe New York Jets have decided to trade their star safety Jamal Adams.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJamal Adams Goes Off On Jets And Head Coach Adam GaseJamal Adams isn't a big fan of his head coach, Adam Gase.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Offers Fresh Perspective On Jamal Adams-Jets DebacleLe'Veon Bell is fairly certain he will still be teammates with Jamal Adams next season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJets HC Adam Gase Says He Still Wants Jamal Adams On The TeamJets Head Coach Adam Gase says he still wants Jamal Adams on the team, despite trade rumors.By Cole Blake
- SportsJamal Adams Admits Which Team He's Trying To Be Traded ToJamal Adams divulged some interesting information over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJamal Adams Demands Jets For A Trade Amid Contract DisputeJamal Adams seems to be displeased with the New York Jets.By Alexander Cole
- FootballJamal Adams & Derek Carr’s Brother Exchange Shots On TwitterJamal Adams gets into a twitter beef with Derek Carr's oldest brother, Darren.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJamal Adams Puts The Jets On Blast For Trying To Trade HimThe Jets did Adams dirty.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJamal Adams Eviscerates The NFL After Being Fined For Baker Mayfield HitAdams feels like the league is getting softer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Teases Return To NY For Browns' Week 1 OpponentBrowns vs Jets on tap for Week 1?By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJamal Adams Isn't Scared Of A Patriots Mascot LawsuitAdams went viral with his brutal hit on Pat Patriot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Gronkowski Says He Wants Revenge On Jamal Adams For Hurting Patriots MascotGronkowski is standing up for his mascot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatriots Mascot Requires Medical Treatment After Hit From Jets' Jamal Adams"do I regret it? NO!"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJordan Brand Introduces New NFL Endorsers Le'Veon Bell, Tyrann Mathieu & OthersSpecial edition Air Jordan 11 cleats to be worn on the field this season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNew York Jets Partner With Def Jam Recordings For Upcoming SeasonDef Jam creating a Jets Anthem to be heard during home games at MetLife StadiumBy Kyle Rooney
- SportsJets' Jamal Adams Says Football Field Is "Perfect Place To Die"Jets rookie receives backlash for comments about dying on the field.By Kyle Rooney