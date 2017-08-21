issued
- Music"Rolling Loud" Issues Statement Distancing Itself From Kodak Black's ArrestThere's no doubt, Rolling Loud was dealt a terrible hand this weekend.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Suffers Car Accident In Rampant Californian MudslidesCalifornian motorists are in tough with real muddy conditions.By Devin Ch
- SocietyIHOP Calls Patron The N Word On Receipt, Gives $10 Gift Card As An ApologyIs that really a suitable apology?By David Saric
- MusicMystikal Turns Himself In After Warrant Issued For His ArrestThe rapper's bail is set at $2M.By Aron A.