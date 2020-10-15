Instagram Followers
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Loses 1M Instagram Followers Due To Selena Gomez Drama: ReportThe Rare Beauty founder recently surpassed the mother of two as the most followed woman on the social media site.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHugh Hefner’s Widow Reveals She Removed Breast Implants & Lost Thousands Of Followers35-year-old Crystal Hefner is embracing an "empowering" life of modesty following Hugh's death.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersBobby Shmurda Is Popping Off On IGBobby Shmurda's social media numbers have been jumping since his release.By Alex Zidel
- GramLakeith Stanfield Reveals How Many Followers He Lost After Kamala Harris CommentsSome people took issue with the actor commenting on Harris's hair during the vice presidential debate.By Erika Marie