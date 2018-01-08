insensitivity
- SocietyJoe Rogan Says "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" Is "Off The Charts" TransphobicRogan isn't the first to remark on "Ace Ventura's" insensitivity.By Devin Ch
- MusicDon Omar Accused Of Homophobia Towards Longtime Rival OzunaBad Bunny criticizes Don Omar for issuing homophobic remarks towards a recently-outed Ozuna.By Devin Ch
- MusicSnapchat Apologizes To Rihanna Over Advert Trivializing Domestic AbuseSnapchat has taken another public image hit, this time as a consequence of insensitive content involving Rihanna & Domestic Abuse.By Devin Ch
- SocietyH&M Offers Another Apology Following Racist Hoodie ControversyThe retailer has addressed the controversial image once more in a bid for salvation. By David Saric
- SocietyH&M Receives Backlash Over Black Child Wearing "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle" HoodieThe retailer has been accused of racism and insensitivity. By David Saric