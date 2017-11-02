injured reserve
- FootballJulio Jones Placed On IR, Will Miss At Least 3 GamesJulio Jones has been placed on injured reserve.By Cole Blake
- SportsBill Belichick Speaks Out On Josh Gordon Release With Signature SnarkBelichick wants to focus on other matters at this point.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Gordon & The Patriots Part Ways As He Is Released From IR, Fans ReactThe Patriots always have a method to their madness.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatriots' Josh Gordon Mysteriously Placed On IR, May Sign ElsewhereThis just isn't adding up.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell Placed On Injured ReserveThe Steelers will be without their starting kicker in their biggest game of the season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRaiders' Marshawn Lynch Could Miss A Month With A Groin InjuryThe Oakland Raiders' woes continue..By Devin Ch
- SportsIndianapolis Colts Place Andrew Luck On Injured ReserveLuck won't be playing at all this season.By Kyle Rooney