in due time
- MusicKR Shows Love On "Just Like That"Listen to "Just Like That" from the artist's latest album.By Zaynab
- MixtapesKR Gets Honest On "In Due Time" LPKR shares his most fierce effort yet.By Zaynab
- SongsKR Goes For The Jugular On "Pop Out"KR is cashing in on the clout.By Milca P.
- NewsTurn Up The NightK. Camp adds B.o.B to "Turn Up The Night."By Rose Lilah
- NewsOff The FloorWale tacks on a bonus verse to K. Camp's "Off The Floor."By Patrick Lyons
- MusicIn Due TimeA new EP from rising Pittsburgh emcee Devin Miles, presented by Myspace and Rocksmith Clothing. Consider it a prelude to his full length project which is slated to drop in the Fall. Features include All Star and Christo, with production from AllStar, I.D. Labs, Kyle Justice, Mr. Carmack and more. "Wassup" is the lead single from the project. Can you dig it?By hnhh